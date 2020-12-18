Carrie Underwood Gets 'Overwhelmed' Buying Christmas Gifts for Her Family

✖

Carrie Underwood may be a noted fan of Christmas, but there's at least one aspect of the holiday season that she doesn't exactly love. "I am not a good gift-giver," she recently told media, via The Boot. "I feel like I get very overwhelmed."

Due to the pandemic, more of Underwood's shopping is taking place online this year, where there are usually more options than the singer would find in a store. "So I'll go to look online — especially this year, I feel like everybody is doing a lot more shopping online — and there are too many options," she said. "My brain is like, 'I don't know, I don't know, I don't know!'"

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and Jacob, who turns 2 in January, and Isaiah is now well-versed in voicing his Christmas wishes. "My kids, especially Isaiah now, he'll just tell me what he wants," the Grammy winner shared. "Which isn't that much. He wants little things, like, I think he wanted a Spider-Man water bottle. So that makes it kind of easy. And we always look for things to get the kids outdoors, and they have plenty of toys. Not because we buy them, but I feel like other people buy them toys — so they don't need any more toys!"

"We try to keep it simple," she added of the gift exchange between herself and Fisher. "Usually, my husband and I are like, 'You don't get me anything, I don't get you anything. We're good.' We're together; that's all we need. I'll make dinner — there's my present. And that's also my present for myself because I love to cook."

As for her parents, mom Carole makes things a little easier on her daughter. "My mom tells me what she wants," Underwood explained. "My dad always says he doesn't want anything, and he's really hard to buy for. So I usually just get him comfy clothes."

The Oklahoma native has already received two gifts this year, after Fisher bought her two new cows for their family farm. "My husband said, 'What would you like for Christmas?' and I said 'I would like cows. Just for pets, you know," Underwood said during a recent interview, via Country Now. "He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good!"

She added that Isaiah was the one to name the family's new additions. "My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one's brown and one is black and white," she said.