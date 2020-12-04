Mike Fisher Bought Carrie Underwood Cows for Christmas

✖

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher live on a farm outside of Nashville, and its residents just grew by two thanks to Fisher's Christmas present to his wife. The former NHL player used his Instagram Story this week to share with fans that he was attending a cattle auction, where he bought two cows as a gift for Underwood. Fisher first posted a photo of himself at the auction, snapping a selfie while wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

"Cattle auction time! Big hat. No cattle…yet," he wrote. "In a second post on his Story, he showed off his purchases, sharing a glimpse of the two cows gamboling around their new home. "@carrieunderwood wanted cows for Christmas," Fisher captioned the post. "Merry Christmas Babe!" The cows join the Fisher family's growing number of animals, which currently include three dogs, two horses and multiple chickens.

(Photo: Instagram / Mike Fisher)

This year, Underwood, who grew up on a cattle farm, has been able to spend an unprecedented time at home with her family, and one of the group's favorite activities was getting outside. "We’ve been getting outdoors a lot, which has been great," Underwood told Today Parents. "I feel like I haven’t been in one place this long in the past 15 years at least, so the silver lining is that we’ve had a lot of family time."

"We have chickens and they’ll [Isaiah and Jacob will] go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs," she added. "We’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing."

During another interview on Connected with Kelly, the Grammy winner revealed that one of her personal favorite quarantine activities was spending time in her garden. "I got more into gardening. I had a garden. Last year was my first year to have a garden," she explained. "But I didn’t get out in it myself as much as I would have liked. This year it was so much more me. I got to be out there every single day and pull weeds and work. There’s something so satisfying about being like 'I’m going to go get dinner' and you go out to the garden. Right now I have kale and spinach and stuff in the garden. It’s such a nice thing."

Underwood isn't always in the garden by herself, sharing that she's sometimes joined by her 5-year-old son, Isaiah. "My oldest son Isaiah, he'll come out there and pick spinach with me," she said. "I feel like he wants to eat it a little more afterwards after he helped with it. It’s been a good stress manager this year."