Carrie Underwood Fans Can't Get Enough of Her and Mike Fisher's 'Awkward' Throwback Photos

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had an extra special Flashback Friday this week, as July 10 marked the couple's 10th anniversary. The American Idol winner celebrated the major milestone by sharing awkward throwback photos on Instagram, which fans found to be an amazing look at their lives. Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, married in 2010 and are parents to two sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

On Friday morning, Underwood shared photos of herself and Fisher as children, compared to a more recent photo of the couple together. In the caption, Underwood included a message to their past selves, telling them they will grow up to "become (slightly) less awkward" and will have "pretty cool kids." They will "meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after," Underwood wrote. The "Cry Pretty" singer called the past 10 years with Fisher "pretty incredible."

"Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts," she wrote, referring to Fisher's dated hairstyle. "I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!" Underwood added 10 heart emojis, one for each year of their marriage.