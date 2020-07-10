Carrie Underwood Fans Can't Get Enough of Her and Mike Fisher's 'Awkward' Throwback Photos
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had an extra special Flashback Friday this week, as July 10 marked the couple's 10th anniversary. The American Idol winner celebrated the major milestone by sharing awkward throwback photos on Instagram, which fans found to be an amazing look at their lives. Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, married in 2010 and are parents to two sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.
On Friday morning, Underwood shared photos of herself and Fisher as children, compared to a more recent photo of the couple together. In the caption, Underwood included a message to their past selves, telling them they will grow up to "become (slightly) less awkward" and will have "pretty cool kids." They will "meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after," Underwood wrote. The "Cry Pretty" singer called the past 10 years with Fisher "pretty incredible."
"Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts," she wrote, referring to Fisher's dated hairstyle. "I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!" Underwood added 10 heart emojis, one for each year of their marriage.
Underwood and Fisher met in 2008 during one of her concerts, and the two got engaged the following year. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia. The couple recently opened up about their relationship and faith in Mike and Carrie: God & Country, an online miniseries produced for I Am Second.prevnext
In the series, Underwood and Fisher also discussed their differences, which they believe has only helped strengthened their relationship. "We just differ drastically," Underwood explained, adding that the two "learn from each other" and the "spirited discussions" about their disagreements. "But at the end of the day, we love each other very much," Underwood explained. Fisher said that was when their faith steps in, giving them a "center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."
"Just the cutest, happy anniversary! Love to see your posts and stories of such a happy family," one fan wrote on Underwood's Instagram page. "Hahaha I love this!!! Awkward or not, you two are perfect together [heart] happy anniversary," nutritionist Cara Clark added. "Around [Fisher's] neck, he was a hobbit?!!! The one ring to rule them all," Brad Paisley wrote, referring to the ring around Fisher's neck in the throwback photo.