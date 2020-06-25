Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's 'God & Country' Show Is Now Streaming

✖

In May, I Am Second premiered the first episode in its four-part series Mike and Carrie: God & Country, an intimate look at Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's relationship to each other, their family and their faith. All four episodes have now aired and all are available to stream at iamsecond.com, and all four short episodes can be viewed in a half hour. In the first episode, "I Cry Easy," the couple looked back on starting a family together, revealing that while Fisher always wanted a family, Underwood wasn't so sure.

"I never thought about getting married or having a family, I don't think. I've always kind of done well kind of by myself," she said before sharing that things changed when she gave birth to son Isaiah in 2015. "The second Isaiah was born, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in love. I'm in love,'" she said before laughing, "And then you have this tiny person that you're just trying to keep alive in the beginning. The first time I held Isaiah, I thought, 'What did we do?'" Along with their different attitudes about kids, the couple shared that they differ in several other ways but are able to come together through their faith.

"We just differ drastically," Underwood said. "We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much." "That's where our faith comes in too," Fisher added. "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."

The following episodes focused on the couple's growing family, and Underwood opened up about the multiple miscarriages she suffered before getting pregnant with the couple's second son, Jacob. "So many times, you're on the mountaintops and things are great, and sometimes those are the hardest times because you don't feel like you need God," an emotional Fisher said. "But then you go through the valleys and you actually really seek Him and His will and that's when you learn and grow. He changes you, He changes our marriage for the better."

Underwood and Fisher also discussed how they share their faith with their children, which has made a big impact on Isaiah. "He just says things," Underwood said. "'Did you know, I have to love God even more than you, mommy! I love God so much.' I feel like he means it. I feel like things are just rattling around in there and you're like, 'What do you sit around thinking about all day?' I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love. That he can just blurt out whatever." Watch all four episodes for yourself at iamsecond.com.