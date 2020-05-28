Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Admit They Felt Differently About Having Kids

✖

Singer Carrie Underwood revealed in the first episode of her new web series Mike and Carrie: God & Country that she and husband Mike Fisher were not on the same page when it came to having children at first. Underwood said she was not entirely confident she would be good with her own children right up until Isaiah was born. The couple are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

In the first episode, "I Cry Easy," Underwood, 37, and the former NHL player discussed their marriage and how they saw each other as parents. Fisher, 39, said he had a great childhood and wanted his own children to have that same experience. However, Underwood was worried about how she successful she could be as a mother, since she knew from experience she was "never good" with other people's children. That fear stayed with her until the day Isaiah was born. "The first time I held Isaiah, I thought, 'What did we do?'" Underwood recalled.

Fisher felt differently though. "I remember, in the delivery room, after he'd just been born and it was just me and Isaiah, and I was just emotional as could be," he said. "It was just one of the greatest gifts ever, and it kind of made me realize how much God loves us, and the sacrifice he made."

Despite their differences, the couple said they still find common ground at the end of the day. "We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on," Underwood said, reports Entertainment Tonight. "But at the end of the day, we love each other very much." According to Fisher, this is where their faith plays an important part, helping them find a "center ground."

Elsewhere in the first episode, Underwood admitted she thought she would never marry a hunter "in a million years." In the second episode, the couple will discuss how faith helped them after Underwood suggested three miscarriages in two years. "I just had an honest conversation with God," Underwood explained in a preview for the new episode. "I was hurt, a little angry. And I told him I needed something. We needed to have a baby, or not. Ever."

The four-part Mike and Carrie series will be released on I Am Second's website weekly. The first episode was released Thursday. I Am Second, a non-profit organization, previously worked with Fisher in 2014, when he appeared in their White Chair films. The new series promises to take a more intimate look at Fisher and Underwood's relationship and faith. "We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood said in a statement.