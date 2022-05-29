Carrie Underwood Fans Celebrate 17 Years Since 'American Idol' Victory
Carrie Underwood's Memorial Day Weekend once again offered fans a moment of celebration. The country superstar noted that it was 17 years since her breakthrough victory on American Idol. While it doesn't feel like it's been nearly 20 years since Underwood first burst onto the scene and snatched victory from runner-up Bo Bice. The shining moment during the fourth season of the reality singing competition has stuck in fan's minds, leading to many ralllying praise for Underwood's achievement.
The country superstar called her life since the victory an "incredible ride." She also took a moment to thank her fans for giving her the opportunity by voting for her on the series. The posts included a fan-made video celebrating the moment and the success Underwood has achieved since then.
"Today 15 years ago your world and ours were forever changed, [Carrie Underwood]. We are so thankful you didn't have your dad turn the car around!" Underwood's fan Liv wrote on her post with the video. "Happy 'Idol-versary' Here's a little something from us, whenever you remember we'll be there...always."
Fans quickly joined in to celebrate, especially after Underwood noticed the post and retweeted herself. It was a warm way to remember the moment and gave all involved a chance to hold to a positive moment amid the pandemic, a somber holiday, and other issues.
Please scroll down to see some of the bright and ecstatic responses Underwood's anniversary sparked on Memorial Day.
“I took one look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds. Ryan said something like, ‘And your 2005 American Idol is…’ My heart beat fast & I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!! The crowd went wild.” @CarrieUnderwood on winning #AmericanIdol 17 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/e2C53lrIvX— The Women of Country (@TheWomenCountry) May 25, 2022
"We are so proud of you for having the courage to take that leap of faith to try out. I knew from that beginning moment that you were the one," one fan wrote under Underwood's initial post.
How has it been 17 years since Carrie Underwood won American Idol, time flies by so fast.— Beth (@tearsofgold23) May 26, 2022
While some feel like they've seen time slip away from them, others can hold onto a moment. "Will never forget this moment!! Still so happy and proud!!," a fan noted in contrast.prevnext
I still remember watching her journey to becoming our AMERICAN IDOL..WOW!Just look at her now..She's an AMAZING SUPERSTAR!— Tammy T Leonard (@TammyTLeonard1) May 28, 2022
"You're a rare talent. So glad you chose to audition. The world would have missed out. You're still humble and I think that's part if your appeal. People love entertainers who stay grounded and love their fans. One of the best singers to grace the stage," another fan detailed.
damn time flys, i thought it was yesterday— Bryan heath (@BMcqueeng) May 25, 2022
Time certainly does fly. "So glad you won I remember that night like it was yesterday I voted it voted for you every time you are amazing," another fan added, remembering the night.prevnext
May 25, 2022
"You have been my hero spiritually and mentally. I have a huge health issue and I am so thankful you tried something else but kept up your workouts. I have hope now that I too have found the answer," a fan wrote, praising Underwood for her inspirational choices since her victory.
Love her so much— brad (@DramaTweetBrad) May 29, 2022
The best “AI” winner ever 🎶— Darla (@Darla11243213) May 25, 2022