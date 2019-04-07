ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood to Perform ‘Southbound’ at 2019 Ceremony

We now know what Carrie Underwood will perform during the 2019 ACM Awards! The American Idol alum revealed on social media, along with a photo of her at ACM Awards rehearsals, that she will sing “Southbound,” from her latest Cry Pretty album.

Underwood’s performance of “Southbound” isn’t the only time she will take the stage. Underwood will also perform with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae on a song called “I’m Standing with You,” from the recent Breakthrough movie.

Other collaborations scheduled during the live broadcast of the 2019 ACM Awards include Dierks Bentley with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne, and Kane Brown with Khalid. Jason Aldean will perform with both Kelly Clarkson and Florida Georgia Line, while Clarkson will also perform with Dan + Shay.

George Strait will perform with Miranda Lambert (who will also perform a medley of her own hits), and Brooks & Dunn will team up with Luke Combs, for their “Brand New Man” duet from Brooks & Dunn’s just released Reboot album.

The Oklahoma native might have yet another opportunity to take the stage during the ACM Awards ceremony. Underwood is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, a category she shares with Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves.

Underwood just returned to work after the birth of her second child, Jacob Bryan, earlier this year, to prepare for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. She is also working hard to get back in shape, which she admits has been more of a struggle than it was after the birth of her first son, Isaiah.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood conceded on social media. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Underwood added that she was learning to not be so hard on herself, and accept her body for all it is doing for her already.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts, on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Find dates at her official website.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin