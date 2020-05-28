Carrie Underwood Fans Can't Handle It Being 15 Years Since 'American Idol' Win

Carrie Underwood's Memorial Day Weekend featured a surprise celebration. Fans of the country superstar noted that it was 15 years since her breakthrough victory on American Idol. While it doesn't feel like nearly two decades since Underwood first burst onto the scene and snatched victory from runner-up Bo Bice, the shining moment during the fourth season of the reality singing competition has certainly stuck in fan's minds, leading to many celebrating on Underwood's post.

The country superstar called her life since the victory an "incredible ride." She also took a moment to thank her fans for giving her the opportunity by voting for her on the series. The posts included a fan-made video celebrating the moment and the success Underwood has achieved since then.

"Today 15 years ago your world and ours were forever changed, [Carrie Underwood]. We are so thankful you didn't have your dad turn the car around!" Underwood's fan Liv wrote on her post with the video. "Happy 'Idol-versary' Here's a little something from us, whenever you remember we'll be there...always."

Fans quickly joined in to celebrate, especially after Underwood noticed the post and retweeted herself. It was a warm way to remember the moment and gave all involved a chance to hold to a positive moment amid the pandemic, a somber holiday, and other issues.

WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!! It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!! THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!! 💕💕💕 https://t.co/IEkFXHQ43f — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 25, 2020

Please scroll down to see some of the bright and ecstatic responses Underwood's anniversary sparked on Memorial Day.