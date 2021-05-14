Carrie Underwood's Best Bikini Moments Over the Years

Carrie Underwood wowed her nearly 10 million Instagram followers one year ago when she posted a "pool ready" bikini photo amid the early days of the pandemic. The snapshot saw the "Champion" songstress posing in the sunshine during Memorial Day weekend, a sunhat perched atop her head, a floral bikini top and red swimsuit bottoms sizzling underneath. The image was an instant hit with her followers and it garnered likes from more than 423,000 Instagram users. The popular post showcasing Underwood celebrating Memorial Day was not the first time she's shown off her bikini body on social media. While she's busier today with her upcoming Las Vegas residency and her recent gospel album, there is still plenty of time to add more in coming months.

Through the years, the American Idol alum has shown off plenty of beach-ready looks, most often while wearing two-piece selections. Also known for her fitness wear brand CALIA, Underwood has been one of the most consistently stylish when it some to summer swimsuits. Scroll through to see some of Underwood's best bikini moments through the years, including her Memorial Day 2020 that seemed to pique fan interest in new ways.