Three months after her death at the age of 30, country singer Cady Groves' cause of death has been revealed. Groves' cause of death was revealed Friday in an autopsy report obtained by The Sun. That report, according to the outlet, listed Groves' manner of death as natural, and the cause of death as "chronic ethanol abuse," or chronic alcohol abuse.

According to the Davidson County Office of the Medical Examiner's autopsy report, Groves suffered from cirrhosis and "severe chronic pancreatitis" at the time of her death. The report adds that the 30-year-old had been found was found unresponsive in bed by her roommate on May 2. Authorities who responded to the scene discovered evidence of alcohol use. A subsequent autopsy performed just a day later, on May 3, found a small amount of alcohol in her system, with her blood alcohol level (BAC) registering as .01.

At the time of her passing, Groves' brother, Cody Groves, had announced that the singer-songwriter had died of "natural causes." Announcing her death, he said that his sister "has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis." In a follow-up post, he had clarified that "the medical examiner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody continued, writing that Groves "was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album. Our latest in-depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Groves was signed by RCA Records in 2010 and toured with bands including Third Eye Blind and Good Charlotte. In 2015, she left RCA for an independent label. Throughout her career, she released five EPs – A Month of Sundays (2009), The Life of a Pirate (2010), This Little Girl (2012), Dreams (2015), and Bless My Heart, which she was working on just prior to her passing .

Groves was also well known for her 2012 single "This Little Girl," which garnered more than 12 million Spotify streams. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kelly and Casey Groves, who passed away in 2014 and 2017. They were both 28 at the time of their deaths.