Cady Groves, 'This Little Girl' Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 30

✖

Country music singer Cady Groves died Sunday at age 30 from "natural causes" after battling health problems earlier this year, her family says. Groves' brother Cody revealed the tragic news Sunday on social media, tweeting that "[Cady Groves] has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you're reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

The emotional post refers to Cady's late brothers, Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014, respectively, Spin reports. Cody later returned with a longer post to reveal that his sister — who is best known for her 2012 single "This Little Girl," as well as her most recent single, 2017's "Oil and Water" — died of natural causes. "I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter several hours after his initial announcement. "In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

(Photo: YouTube / Cady Groves)

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody continued. He added that his sister "was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her album" and said, "Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner, according to a press report from Vel Records. Groves spent the last year working with famous country music songwriter Shane McAnally's SMACKSongs publishing company and had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label. She had a summer 2020 release in the works. On the Bamboozle Roadshow, she toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville as she made the transition to country music.

"As her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation. Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them. It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon," the press release states. "Cady’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares."

After the news of Groves' death broke, some of her friends, including Time magazine's West Coast Editor Sam Lansky, paid tribute on social media. "My friend Cady Groves died yesterday, which is strange because Cady was more alive than maybe anyone I’ve ever met. She was so wild and funny and fiery," Lansky wrote. "We met in 2012 when I was writing about music and she had just put out her first single after signing to a label, and I remember being just dumbfounded by how good all her songs were: Big, anthemic country-tinged power pop."

"She was one of the most gifted songwriters I’ve ever met, and her voice could communicate the subtlest longing, go from bratty to heartbreaking in an instant. Every song she wrote sounded like the song the heroine in your favorite teen movie sings at the climax," Lansky continued. "I don’t understand why the world never got to hear so many of those songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Lansky (@samlansky) on May 3, 2020 at 6:28pm PDT

Lansky concluded his emotional tribute, "I talked to her last week, and she sent me new mixes of songs she was getting ready to release; they were so good. I’m so grateful that in my last communication with her, I got to tell her that I loved her. But I will miss her terribly. I hope the world remembers her for the fierce spirit and rare talent she was."