Cady Groves Dead at 30: 'This Little Girl' Singer's Cause of Death

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves died at age 30 on Sunday at her home in Tennessee, and her label confirmed in a statement that she died from natural causes. The statement from Vel Records adds that the singer's death appeared to be the result of natural causes pending a final coroner's report. Foul play and self-harm were ruled out by the coroner's office. "Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family," the message read, adding that Groves' family has asked fans to refrain from speculation about the manner of her death. "Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them."

In a post on Twitter, Groves' brother Cody Groves also confirmed that she died of natural causes. "I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter several hours after his initial announcement. "In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody continued, writing that Cady "was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album. Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Cady has released a number of singles and EPs and independently released her first EP, A Month of Sundays, in 2009. In 2012, she released her This Little Girl EP, whose title track became her most popular song. Cady later signed with Vel and premiered her single "Crying Game" in 2015 followed by her debut EP, Dreams, later that year. Vel's statement shares that Cady had been transitioning from pop to country and was working on new material with the team from Shane McAnally's SMACKSongs. She recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label and was planning to release another mini-album this summer.