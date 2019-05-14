Brett Young Calls Himself a ‘Boring Homebody’ After End of Kelsea Ballerini Tour

Brett Young just wrapped up his run serving as the opening act on Kelsea Ballerini‘s Miss Me More Tour. While he still has plenty of dates on his calendar over the next few months, he is happy to spend most of his free time at home with his pregnant wife, Taylor.

“I’m kind of a boring homebody,” Young confessed to his record label. “I like to go out and see buddies and have nice glass of whiskey or whatever it is, but we’re on the road so much, and just being newly married, when I’m home I like to fire up Netflix or rent a movie or catch up on whatever we’ve got recorded. I mean, sitting on my couch with Taylor and finding some sort of crime drama or something on TV, I’m right at home. I’ve been going to bed earlier and earlier these days and I know that’s kind of boring, but I was on the move so much growing up.

“I played three sports my whole life and that transitioned right into music, which turned into a record deal and radio tour and now we’re on the road five days a week,” he continued. “And it’s like when I’m home I just like to be home. And so, we curl up on the couch and find something that’s gonna keep our attention until it’s time to go to bed early.”

The 38-year-old just celebrated his fifth consecutive No. 1 single with “Here Tonight,” the debut single from his sophomore Ticket to L.A. album.

“We wanted to write a song about living in the moment and trying to enjoy what is happening, while it’s happening,” Young said of the sincle, which he wrote with Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, Ben Caver and Justin Ebach. “That’s very much what I’m trying to do right now. I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet that this is my fifth number one. It’s an incredible feeling and I’m beyond grateful.”

Young likely never dreamed he would have a hit song with the Lady A frontman, who he got to know while serving as the opening act on the trio’s You Look Good World Tour.

“I was warned about the sophomore slump with the second album,” Young told PopCulture.com. “So much that I got paranoid and I brought tons of writers while I was out with Lady Antebellum. Like, every weekend I had writers out. And it turns out, the first time that I brought writers out, Charles Kelley spotted us in the cafeteria, in catering, and said, ‘Are you guys out here writing?’ He goes, ‘Well I want to write!’”

