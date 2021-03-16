✖

Miranda Lambert picked up the Grammy Award for Best Country Album on Sunday night for her 2019 album Wildcard, giving the country star her third career Grammy win. On Monday, Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, publicly congratulated her on her win on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple from the Grammys red carpet.

"I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife," he captioned the snap. "Last night you continue to show the world how being true to yourself rewards you. Watching this album go from being just a thought to celebrating your Grammy victory was magical. I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create."

Lambert told SiriusXM after the show that she and her husband would be commemorating the occasion with a trip to a restaurant. "It's very low-key out here right now in Los Angeles, so we're gonna go to a table for four and drink some cocktails and have some bad food for us," she said. "That's how I celebrate. Pizza."

She also joked that she'd be having an early night, explaining that staying up late would be a "challenge." "Since 2020, I don't stay up until 12," she said. "I've got to condition myself." Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019, and Lambert joked to PEOPLE that the past year has taught her that McLoughlin "really can put up with me."

"That was good news," she joked, explaining, "We got married not that long ago and so we were really had a lot of togetherness. We got to really know each other. It was fun." Though Lambert hasn't been able to tour, she and McLoughlin hit the road multiple times over the past year in their Airstream trailer, traveling to multiple states across the country.

"When you travel for a living, sometimes you don't want to travel on your time off, so that was another positive thing about being forced to be off tour," the Texas native said. "I got to go see some actually see some things."

Lambert also took a trip without McLoughlin, traveling to Marfa, Texas to record her upcoming album The Marfa Tapes with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. "We wrote like 15 to 20 songs, and I wasn't sure where they would all land. It's all three of us singing them and just played around the campfire," she said of the project. "It's just very acoustic. It feels like you're sitting right there, you can hear the wind and the cows and it's something different."