Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Hit the Road for 'Magical' Trip to North Carolina

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have hit the road again, taking their Airstream trailer, which they've named "The Sheriff," on a new adventure. On Sunday, Jan. 31, Lambert revealed to fans that she and her husband had recently traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, as the first stop on their trip, where they visited a number of local attractions and spent their first night at a KOA campground.

"My first time there and this was night one sleeping under the Wolf moon at the KOA," the singer began her caption. "It was pretty magical." She continued by sharing that she and McLoughlin had visited the Biltmore Estate, the former home of the Vanderbilt family and the largest privately-owned house in the United States. "It was absolutely stunning," Lambert wrote of the mansion. "You can feel the history and heart that was put into that property as soon as you step foot on the grounds. The details in the architecture and the beautiful conservatory full of blooms took my breath away. I bought a Bon Bon from the confectionary (the birthday cake one ) and ate it on the terrace. I just wanted to say I ate a Bon Bon at the Biltmore. Fancy like."

She named "another fave" as Moose Cafe, "where they serve warm biscuits the size of my whole face with homemade apple butter and we had the sweetest waitress." "The Curate tapas bar was delish and The Red Stag Grill had the coolest vibes and a great cocktails called 'quarantine fatigue'. Amen!" she added before thanking the staff at a local animal hospital who took care of her dog, Delta Dawn. "One last thing.... we have the pups along on this trip and Delta Dawn pulled her back out so I wanna say a big thank you nice people at MedVet Asheville for taking such good care of her. She is doing fine! Needless to say, we will be back very soon Asheville NC!"

The Texas native included a slideshow of photos from the trip that started with a snap of "The Sheriff" at the campground and continued with several photographs of the Biltmore Estate as well as Moose Cafe's aforementioned biscuits and a few selfies with her husband. Lambert and McLoughlin purchased "The Sheriff" shortly after the pandemic began and took their first trip up the East Coast to visit family. "We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," Lambert recalled to Taste of Country Nights, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."