✖

Miranda Lambert has released a new version of her hit song "Tin Man," sharing an acoustic rendition of the track from her upcoming album The Marfa Tapes. Lambert originally wrote the song with her The Marfa Tapes collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and released it as a single in 2017 after it appeared on her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.

The new version was recorded with just Lambert and an acoustic guitar in Marfa, Texas, where she, Ingram and Randall recorded The Marfa Tapes during a five-day stretch in November with nothing more than a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar. "Hey there, Mr. Tin Man / You don't know how lucky you are," she sings. "You shouldn't spend your whole life wishin' / For something bound to fall apart / Every time you're feeling empty / Better thank your lucky stars / If you ever felt one breaking / You'd never want a heart."

On social media, the Texas native compared the new version of the song to her performance at the 2017 ACM Awards, which featured Lambert alone on stage with her acoustic guitar. "This was one of my most nerve wracking performances," she recalled. "Just me and my guitar. Nothing to hide behind. I wrote this song with @jackingram and @jonrandallmusic, and it’s on our upcoming album #TheMarfaTapes...the new version is a lot like this performance. Stripped back, raw, vulnerable."

Last week, Lambert, Ingram and Randall released the first song from The Marfa Tapes, "In His Arms." "I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4 a.m.," Lambert previously said in a statement. "The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place was so special."

Randall added, "There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire, and talk. Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs. There’s no pressure to write, but most of the time, the three of us can’t seem to help ourselves." The Marfa Tapes will be released on May 7 — see the album's full track list below.

1. "In His Arms"

2. "I Don't Like It"

3. "The Wind's Just Gonna Blow"

4. "Am I Right or Amarillo"

5. "Waxahachie"

6. "Homegrown Tomatoes"

7. "Breaking a Heart"

8. "Ghost"

9. "Geraldene

10. "We'll Always Have the Blues"

11. "Tin Man"

12. "Two Step Down to Texas"

13. "Anchor"

14. "Tequila Does"

15. "Amazing Grace (West Texas)"