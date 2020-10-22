Blake Shelton Says 'Fan-Voted Awards' Are the 'Only Stand-Up Awards Shows Left'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were awarded Collaborative Video of the Year during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night for their duet "Nobody But You," and Shelton used their acceptance speech as an opportunity to share his thoughts on the state of country music awards shows in recent years.

"I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years and fan-voted awards to me are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes," he said as Stefani's jaw dropped. "Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things. We love you so much."

Shelton and Stefani also expressed their shock at their win. "This is like, 'What is happening in my life?'" Stefani exclaimed. Shelton chimed in, "This is unbelievable. I told Gwen that when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, literally it was like, 'Well, that would have been cool but I don't know what our chances of beating Justin Bieber are. But here we are! Thank you so much." Bieber's collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," was among the nominees in the category.

Along with thanking the fans, Shelton and Stefani also thanked each other. "I love you so much," Shelton told his girlfriend before she repeated the sentiment back to him. "Thank you guys so much," she said as Shelton noted, "We were prepared just in case" before both singers held up a drink. "Thank you CMT, we love you," he said. "This is unbelievable. Thank you to the fans, I know you guys literally work your a—es off for this. I look at social media, when this thing came around I couldn't believe it, that's all that was on my timeline, our fans voting for this thing."

"We see all that," he concluded. "Thank you so much, this means the world to us, more than you can probably imagine. This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it's working!"

The couple also reacted to their win on Instagram. "It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but [Gwen Stefani]!" Shelton wrote, congratulating his girlfriend on her first CMT Music Awards win. "CONGRATS on your first [CMT] Award!! And thanks to Y’ALL for voting!!!"

In her own message, Stefani added, "wow weeeeeee NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS?!!!!!! thank u to everybody that listened and voted we see you guys out there working hard for us and we appreciate it!!"