Blake Shelton Reportedly Ensured Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Involved 'Every Step of the Way' With Engagement

In case you haven't heard the exciting news yet, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged! It's the news we've all been waiting for after previous rumors of an engagement or a possible baby on board, the two finally made it official by posting to social media. Shelton has already played a huge role in Stefani's kids' lives, so he's making it clear that her children were part of every step of the engagement process.

"Blake is very close to Gwen's boys," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen." Stefani shares Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The source noted that Shelton involved all three "every step of the way" in his engagement plans.

While they were involved, so was her father. Shelton took a rather traditional route by asking her dad for permission for her hand in marriage. "Blake's plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage," the insider said. "Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time."

The two first met on the set of The Voice, where Shelton has been a longtime judge since the hit singing competitions premiered in 2001. He's now the only judge still participating who was apart of the original cast. Adam Levine was the other original but he decided to step away from the show in a shocking way over a year ago. When Shelton and the No Doubt singer first started dating, they kept it a secret for several months before finally going public with their romance. While fans have been waiting a lot time for the two to get engaged, Shelton did have a reason for waiting so long.

"Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time," the source explained. "During the pandemic, they've had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love. Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage didn't work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

They continued, "They both live incredibly busy lives and have managed to make sure they work together and spend as much time as they can together. The pandemic has given them both the time they needed to slow down and just appreciate and love each other."