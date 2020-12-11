Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Play at His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding: 'He Owes Me a Lot'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani only recently got engaged, but Shelton is already thinking about one aspect of their upcoming wedding. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, Shelton was asked about a potential wedding band, naming his former The Voice co-coach and longtime frenemy Adam Levine's group Maroon 5 a potential option.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton said. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding." The country star and Levine coached together on The Voice for 16 seasons until Levine exited the show, during which time they continually trolled each other on-screen and off.

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings," Shelton continued, referencing Maroon 5's clip for "Sugar," "and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years, so we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. Not maybe, we are going to."

After Meyers suggested that Shelton and Stefani turn their chairs around while Maroon 5 plays, Shelton replied, "I like that idea. And plus, their music is so boring it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."

Levine will likely have some time to figure out his band's setlist for the big day, as Stefani recently said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that she wants to be sure her entire family can safely attend her wedding.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," she said. "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID, so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer added that after years of dating and people thinking she and Shelton were already married, it feels "so weird" to now be engaged. "It's so funny to even say 'engaged,'" she reflected. "People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are, and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something."