Blake Shelton Talks Possible Gwen Stefani Duets Album

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere," marking the fourth time the superstar couple has collaborated together during their nearly five-year relationship. During a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, host Bobby Bones asked Shelton about a potential duets album with his girlfriend, something The Voice coach didn't seem too keen on.

"I don’t think so," Shelton said. "Maybe at the end of 10 or 20 years here, we’ll have enough duets together that we can put ‘em all together as a hits package. I don’t know." Shelton added that he doesn't know whether he'll release another album at all. "It’s hard for me, honestly," he said. "The more and more time that goes by I’m starting to wonder why even do an album at all. I’m having a blast putting out singles. People just stream music now."

"I would rather just record a bunch of music and release them all as singles," he continued. "They don't have to be radio promoted singles, just get music out there as soon as you can." In March 2019, the 44-year-old released "God's Country," which went to No. 1, was nominated for a Grammy and won Single of the Year at the 2019 CMAs, and in January, he and Stefani released their duet "Nobody But You," which stayed at No. 1 for two weeks.

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a discussion about, 'Is it weird to do two in a row?'" Shelton said of releasing two songs consecutively with Stefani. At the end of the day, I just want to put out the best music I can, best songs I can. Especially for right now, the message of this song, it just seemed like, 'Who cares? This is a song we want to release right now, let's do it.'"

"Happy Anywhere" is about being able to be happy no matter where you are as long as the right person is by your side, something that's been true for Shelton and Stefani, who have been quarantining together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. "The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," he told PEOPLE. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

Of their new song, Shelton added that he and Stefani were "waiting for the right time to release it" and he "knew that time was now." "We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love," he said. "It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."