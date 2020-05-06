Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Stay at No. 1 for Second Week With 'Nobody But You'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have topped the charts again! The couple retained the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the second week in a row with their duet "Nobody But You," and they couldn't be happier about their joint achievement. The song is Shelton's 27th No. 1 hit and Stefani's first entry onto the country charts.

"I’m honored to know that this song is as important to fans as it is to Gwen and me," Shelton said in a statement, via Nash Country Daily. "It’s so wild to me every single time one of my songs goes to number one, and I know how special it is to hold that spot for more than one week when there are other incredible and important songs on the chart. I’d like to again thank Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for writing this song and Gwen for helping me make it come to life."

After the song first hit the top spot, Shelton congratulated his girlfriend on Twitter. "Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" he wrote. "Thank you all as well!!! ['Nobody But You']." Stefani responded, "Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet [with] u?! thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!" The couple also marked the achievement with a kiss, which Stefani shared in a short Instagram video over the weekend. "#nobodybutyou #numberone #party! #thankyou!! 2020 @blakeshelton," she wrote.

Shelton and Stefani will further celebrate their musical success on Saturday when they perform on the Grand Ole Opry, sharing a performance from Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where they are currently quarantining together. "Gwen's learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," Shelton shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie out here. She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here." The "God's Country" singer added that he is quarantined with "a bunch of Stefanis." "I'm talking about a pile of 'em," he said. "My mom and stepdad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen 'em since the middle of March except for waving at 'em through the truck window."