Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Music Video for 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere" on Friday, accompanying the breezy love song with a sweet music video celebrating their nearly five year-long relationship. Shelton takes the lead on the song and Stefani provides harmonies, and the video sees the pair singing together in various locations including by the water, on the couch and in a cornfield.

The professional shots are interspersed with home footage of the pair spending time together and with their family, enjoying activities like cooking, boating and celebrating Shelton's recent birthday. "There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton told PEOPLE of the video. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family... just a day in life!" The couple also performed the song on the Today show on Friday, and Shelton told Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that Stefani "just never imagined hearing herself on country radio. She's been listening for the last five years and has really fallen in love with country music."

Shelton and Stefani's previous duet, "Nobody But You," recently spent two weeks at No. 1, giving Stefani her first trip to the top of that particular chart. "When we're driving down the road and we hear 'Nobody But You' come on the radio, she's still like, 'What the hell happened? How did this happen to me?'" Shelton said. He added that Stefani's brother Todd helped them film the video in quarantine using a camera he "had no business buying" last year. "I had it here in Oklahoma and there was nothing else to do, we were putting out this single and so we were like, 'Hey Todd, you know how to run a video camera, will you make a video for us for our new single?'" "Now we have a video for the new song and things just kind of fell into place," Shelton continued, sharing that filming was "a blast."

The Voice coach told PEOPLE that he and his girlfriend actually recorded "Happy Anywhere" prior to "Nobody But You." "'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," he revealed. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."