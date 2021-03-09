'The Voice': How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Will Choose a Wedding Date

✖

In October, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced that they were engaged after five years of dating. As for when the two will wed, the date is still up in the air according to Shelton. During an interview with Extra that he took part in with the rest of The Voice's coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and John Legend, the "God's Country" singer explained why he and Stefani haven't set a date for their wedding just yet.

Shelton explained that he and his fiancée have been holding off on a wedding date as they want to be able to hold a big celebration. Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a problem for those in the United States, he's unsure of when they'll actually be able to hold such a grand event. Shelton told Extra's Cheslie Krist, “We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on." He added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could."

As previously mentioned, Stefani and Shelton announced that they were engaged in October. At the time, the No Doubt singer posted a photo of herself and Shelton sharing a kiss as she held up her new bling to the camera. She wrote, "Yes please!" alongside the snap and included a diamond ring emoji and a prayer hands emoji for good measure. Shelton and Stefani originally began dating in November 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. While Stefani is not a coach on the current season of The Voice, Season 20, which is airing on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, they previously worked alongside each other on Season 19. Ahead of the current season's premiere, Shelton reflected on his initial impression of his now-fiancée to PEOPLE. He said that he met Stefani when she arrived on the show to perform back in 2014, which took place before she was officially announced as a coach.

"She surprised everybody with a performance of 'Hollaback Girl,' and then they announced that she was going to be a coach," Shelton recalled to the publication. "I remember enjoying her performance, and then after the show, we all took a group picture. It was very much an industry-type meeting, and I told people, 'I met Gwen Stefani. That's crazy.'"