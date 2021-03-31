✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of many couples whose wedding plans are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Shelton is hoping to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. During a virtual appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, The Voice coach shared a wedding update with Hoda Kotb, explaining that he wants his wedding to fall in between the two yearly seasons of the singing competition.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," Shelton said. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see." The "Minimum Wage" singer added that "we're just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer's going to look like and then go from there."

Kotb also asked Shelton about his potential wedding singer, a position that Shelton requested be filled by Adam Levine before Miley Cyrus offered to take the job. "You know, it's starting to sound like Coachella lineup here all of a sudden," Shelton joked. "I’ve got all these superstars saying they're going to do it. I hope so. I don't know. I'm telling you, I'm not just saying this because it's the line, it’s — we really don't know. And I'd love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding, but you know how it is."

When he and Stefani do get married, they'll likely take a step back from the spotlight at some point. "I hope that's not too far down the road… I'd like to see that sooner than later," Shelton said. "We've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. Been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly." He added, "The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit. You know, and just kind of passing on things."