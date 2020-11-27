Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Special First Thanksgiving Together as Engaged Couple

✖

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani late last month and four weeks later, the two spent their first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple. The two did not share the details of how they spent the holiday, but they did make a special virtual appearance at his Ole Red restaurant in Nashville on Wednesday. Stefani and Shelton started dating after meeting on The Voice in 2015.

On Thursday, Shelton shared a picture with Stefani on Instagram. "What a year we’ve all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving y’all," he wrote in the caption. "Love u @blakeshelton gx," Stefani wrote in the comments section. Stefani did not post a message on her own Isntagram page, but she did share a photo of her turkey in her Instagram Story.

The night before Thanksgiving, Shelton and Stefani made a surprise virtual appearance at Ole Red during a Battle of the Bands competition, reports E! News. "I just wanted to poke my head in and wish everybody happy Thanksgiving. That's Gwen Stefani standing way over there. We started our cooking," Shelton said in the video, which the restaurant shared on Instagram. "Be safe and good luck to all the battle of the banders."

Stefani and Shelton got engaged last month, with the two sharing the news on Instagram on Oct. 27. Although their announcement showed Stefani wearing an engagement ring, it was not until last week that fans got an up close look at it. During the People's Choice Awards, Stefani waited outside while Shelton picked up the Best Country Artist award inside the venue. "So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," Stefani told fans while showing off the ring in an Instagram Story clip.

Stefani and Shelton spent most of the year at Shelton's ranch, with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apolo, 6. They have not publicly discussed their wedding plans, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that they do not plan to have a big ceremony in light of the pandemic. "Neither wants a big wedding," the source told the magazine. They will likely only invite close friends and family, and plan to die the knot sooner rather than later.

The source also explained the important role Stefani's sons played in Shelton's proposal. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the source explained. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."