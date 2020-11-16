Gwen Stefani Shows First Closeup of Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton

✖

Gwen Stefani has given fans the first good closeup shot of her engagement ring from Blake Shelton. On Sunday, Shelton attended the People's Choice Awards, while Stefani waited outside in the car, supporting her love from a safe distance. Shelton was nominated in multiple categories, eventually taking home the trophy for Best Country Artist of 2020.

Outside the venue, Stefani shared a video on her Instagram Stories, explaining the situation, and showing off that big, beautiful ring. "So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said in the clip. In an Instagram post shared on Oct. 27, Stefani unveiled a photo of herself and Shelton while she showed off the engagement ring from a distance. She wrote, "Yes, please!" in the caption, which Shelton was tagged in.

Stefani and Shelton met while working on The Voice, where they hit it off and began dating. Stefani previously exited the series but has since returned. Shelton, of all people, was thrilled about Stefani coming back, and he spoke with ET about how excited he was. "Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches. We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

Stefani then jumped in and said, "I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy. Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

The No Doubt singer later added, "Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school. I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now." The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.