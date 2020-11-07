Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding Plans Reportedly Revealed

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged last week after five years together, and they already have ideas for their wedding. They do not plan on having a giant wedding, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and their desire to get married soon. Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, began dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice.

Stefani and Shelton do not want a "big wedding," a source close to the former No Doubt singer told PEOPLE. Instead, the ceremony will be small and intimate, with just close friends and family attending. The source also confirmed Shelton asked Stefani's three sons for their approval before proposing. Stefani shares Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apolo, 6, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the source told the magazine. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise." While the couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, the source said the two got engaged several days earlier before they went public.

The couple shared the news on Instagram. Stefani posted a picture of the couple kissing with her showing off the engagement ring. "Yes please!" she wrote, tagging Shelton. The country star shared the same photo, adding, "Hey [Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 when she coached on The Voice for the first time. They began dating the following year. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and Kaynette Gem from 2003 to 2006. Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

During a stop on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, Stefani admitted she "didn't know" Shelton "existed" before they met on The Voice. "Meanwhile, he's literally one of the biggest... 27 number one radio hits, he's insane," she said. "That first season I didn't know him at all and then imagine that now he's my boyfriend and I won a song on a country..." Stefani added, referencing the couple's win for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

"It's too hard to imagine," Stefani said of their relationship. "It's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends, let alone do music together. But at the same time, it's like we have so many things that come together, and we're the same. Even with music." Since Shelton and Stefani began dating, the two have collaborated on several songs, including "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."