People's Choice 2020: Blake Shelton Melts Hearts With Sweet Message to Fiancee Gwen Stefani 

Blake Shelton shared a heart-melting message to his fiancee Gwen Stefani when he picked up the award for Top Country Artist at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It was Shelton's latest chance to thank Stefani at an awards show since they announced their engagement in late October. The couple first met on The Voice and dated for five years before Shelton popped the question.

"I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything," Shelton said Sunday, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shelton thanked his record label, but he had to thank fans who voted for him. "Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," Shelton said, reports E! News. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for—lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

Just before he left the stage, he had to thank his "new fiancee" Stefani, of course. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is," Shelton joked. "Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."