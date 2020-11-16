People's Choice 2020: Blake Shelton Melts Hearts With Sweet Message to Fiancee Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton shared a heart-melting message to his fiancee Gwen Stefani when he picked up the award for Top Country Artist at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It was Shelton's latest chance to thank Stefani at an awards show since they announced their engagement in late October. The couple first met on The Voice and dated for five years before Shelton popped the question.
"I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything," Shelton said Sunday, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shelton thanked his record label, but he had to thank fans who voted for him. "Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," Shelton said, reports E! News. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for—lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."
Just before he left the stage, he had to thank his "new fiancee" Stefani, of course. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is," Shelton joked. "Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."
The other nominees in the Country Artist of 2020 category were Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban. Shelton was also nominated for Male Artist of 2020 but lost to Justin Bieber. The other nominees in that category were Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Drake, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and The Weeknd.prevnext
Stefani and Shelton started dating in November 2015 and quarantined together during the pandemic. They announced their engagement on Oct. 27, with the couple sharing a photo of themselves kissing and Stefani showing off her engagement ring. "Thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," Shelton wrote on Instagram. "I love you. I heard a YES!"prevnext
A few days after the engagement, a source close to Stefani told PEOPLE the two do not want a "big wedding." Instead, they only plan to invite close friends and family for a small, intimate ceremony. The source also noted that Shelton got permission from Stefani's three sons to propose. The former No Doubt singer and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.prevnext
Shelton is "very close" to Stefani's sons, one source told Entertainment Tonight. "They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen." The source said Shelton made sure the trio was involved in "every step" of his engagement plans.prevnext
Shelton also thanked fans for their support on Twitter after he picked up the award. "You absolutely deserve it," one person replied. "People who do good things always receive blessings!! Congratulations."prevnext
"You are the best! My wife and I love your music and humor. Thanks for helping us through 2020," one fan wrote. Another fan said that the Top Country Artist should just be renamed the "Blake Shelton Appreciation Award at this point" since Shelton has won it so often.prev