Amy Grant Makes Major Touring Decision Amid Recovery From Scary Bike Accident

Amy Grant isn't taking any chances when it comes to her health following her bike accident on July 27. Grant has previously postponed tour dates in August due to the accident but decided it was best to postpone her September and October performances too due to her recovery.

"Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy's previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022," the statement by Grant's team reads on social media. "All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and your tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com. Amy will resume touring in November on the Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith and the annual Ryman Residency with Vince Gill."

Grant's manager also included a statement to close the message, updating fans on her condition and the reason for caution with returning to the stage. "Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina," the statement reads. "She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

Grant's accident resulted from hitting a pothole while out bike riding with a friend. The singer was wearing a helmet at the time but still required hospitalization due to her injuries. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 61-year-old was "knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes" and transferred to a local hospital for care.

"Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably," an earlier statement from Grant's team read.

Grant's husband, Vince Gill, also postponed several shows after Grant's accident and he has been by her side since. Despite the extra caution, there has been no indication that the accident was worse than previously reported.