Vince Gill Cancels Concerts After Wife Amy Grant's Hospitalization

Vince Gill has canceled several upcoming performances after his wife, singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized. Grant was involved in a bicycle accident on Wednesday in Nashville, being treated for "cuts and abrasions" at a local hospital. She was held overnight and ended up released on Friday, revealing on Instagram that she was ordered to take additional recovery at home.

"Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet)," the caption reads. "Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

Due to the accident, both singers ended up canceling shows throughout August. Gill ended up canceling three shows beginning on Thursday night. Gill's Ovens Auditorium show in Charlotte and then also canceled Friday and Saturday night shows at the Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Grant postponed more dates as she recovers. All of her August concert dates, including shows in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City and Wilmington. These shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 18, 19 and 20. According to Billboard, Gill's three dates have not been rescheduled. "Unfortunately the show is not expected to be rescheduled at this time," Gill's representative told outlets. "Ticket refunds should be requested at point of purchase."

The injury is unfortunate, but minuscule in part of Grant's celebratory year. The longtime singer will be one of the honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Grant will join George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and U2. She'll also celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album Behind the Eyes, marking the occasion with a 30-song triple vinyl edition which includes the 12 original tracks, 18 bonus tracks, b-sides, demos and two brand new tracks.

Grant and Gill have been married since May 2000. The accident and recovery won't affect the couple's annual Christmas at the Ryman residency. Gill will also head back onto the road on Aug. 4 for a four-night performance at the Ryman. The performance is part of the venue's 130th-anniversary celebration.