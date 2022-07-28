Amy Grant Hospitalized After Concerning Bike Crash

Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant is recovering after she was hospitalized this week following a scary accident. The musician, 61, was treated for minor injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center after she was involved in a biking accident Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. local time as Grant, the wife of country music star Vince Gill, was riding her bike with a friend near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course off Old Hickory Boulevard on the south side of Nashville, Tennessee, her publicist confirmed to Nexstar's WKRN. While biking, Grant, who was wearing a helmet, reportedly fell. She suffered cuts and abrasions in the incident and was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she was treated in the emergency room. She was said to be in stable condition. Grant has not publicly addressed the incident on her social media accounts at this time.

This marks just the latest health emergency for Grant, who in June 2020 underwent open heart surgery to correct a rare condition. Earlier that year, Grant's doctor discovered during a routine checkup that the musician had PAPVR, which stands for partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, which occurs when some of the pulmonary veins carrying blood from the lungs to the heart flow into other blood vessels or into the heart's upper right chamber instead of correctly entering the heart's upper left chamber, according to Mayo Clinic. The surgery Grant underwent was meant to redirect blood flow.

Opening up about her diagnosis and successful surgery shortly after, Grant wrote on Instagram that she had a "really unique" experience of open-heart surgery and that her recovery has "felt miraculous." Grant shared, "the only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon. I didn't want it, but I had to have it anyway. From the moment I went to the hospital if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runner's block and as soon as it was time for the race to start, there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through."

Grant is a contemporary Christian singer who has won six Grammys and also found success as a crossover artist in the '80s and '90s with pop hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love Is For" and "Every Heartbeat." She has been married to Vince Gill for 20 years and the two share one daughter. Grant is also mom to two daughters and one son from a previous marriage. Her Wednesday hospitalization came just a week after she received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.