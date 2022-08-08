Vince Gill Honors Wife Amy Grant on Stage After Bike Crash Leaves Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Vince Gill is showing his love for wife Amy Grant as she recovers from a severe bicycle accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes last month. The musician addressed his wife's accident and subsequent recovery efforts during a performance at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, bringing daughter Corrina on stage for a special performance of a song Gill wrote for his wife, titled "When My Amy Prays."

"We're gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy," Gill told the audience at the Ryman. "We haven't been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinkin' a lot about her, and I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her." During their tearjerking performance, Corrina changed the chorus to include the lyrics, "When my mama prays."

From Team Amy -- Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises). He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom.... Show stopper moment. Posted by Amy Grant on Saturday, August 6, 2022

It was an emotional performance for fans, with people watching the video back on social media sharing their reactions in the comments. "Wow...such a special moment," one person wrote. "Have been keeping Amy in prayer since I heard about the accident. So glad she is okay." Another chimed in, "Continuing to pray for total healing for Amy. What treasure your precious family is."

On July 27, the "That's What Love Is For" singer was riding her bike with a friend in Nashville when she hit a pothole and was thrown from her bike. Hitting her head during the fall, Grant was unconscious for about 10 minutes before she was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt hospital. The Grammy winner was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Grant's publicist, Velvet Kelm, told Entertainment Tonight Sunday that the musician is "making progress every day... she has a concussion and has needed a lot a lot of down time and peace [and] quiet to recover." Kelm continued, "Every day she gets stronger and more alert [and] energetic. I was with her for a few hours yesterday and was very encouraged by her progress."