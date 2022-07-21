'American Idol': Scotty McCreery and His Wife Reveal Baby's Very Special Due Date

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.

McCreery shared the exciting news with fans during a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA. Opening up about his little one on the way, McCreery revealed that while he and his wife had been expecting their little one to arrive in November, the due date has been pushed up. Asked when Gabi is due, McCreery told the outlet, "early November, although she just had her latest ultrasound, and they said, 'He's measuring ahead of schedule. It looks like October 31st.' I was like, 'Oh boy! Halloween!'"

The due date wasn't the only big reveal McCreery shared. During the appearance, the soon-to-be dad also shared that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy, something that took them both by surprise. "I was pretty sold it was going to be a girl, and I think she did too," he joked, adding, "So we had a girl name picked but, but we didn't have a boy name. So we're still in the process. It will literally pop up at dinner." McCreery added that he and his wife are "so excited" to become parents, though they "know life is going to be a lot different in a few months."

The exciting updates come after McCreery and his wife confirmed in June that they are expecting. In a statement to PEOPLE, the country crooner confirmed, "we got a little man on the way." According to Gabi, she found out was she pregnant earlier this year, though her decision to tell McCreery she was pregnant "didn't quite go as planned." Although Gabi wanted to surprise her husband with the news after picking him up from the airport and before attending a hockey game together, "his flight got delayed, so that didn't work out." She ended up telling him the next morning. The couple added, "we always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life. We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

The American Idol alum and Gabi, a pediatric nurse, first met in kindergarten while growing up in Garner, North Carolina. They began dating during their senior year of high school, with McCreery dropping to one knee and popping the question in the mountains of North Carolina in 2017. The couple tied the knot at Twickenham House & Hall in the North Carolina mountains in June 2018.