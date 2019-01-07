Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expand Their Family With New Dog

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are officially parents — puppy parents, that is!

The newlyweds introduced the newest addition to their family on Instagram over the weekend, sharing with their fans that they have welcomed a new puppy named Moose into their household.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCreery showed off the couple’s furry friend with a photo of Gabi cradling Moose in her arms, with McCreery writing, “My whole world. Everyone, meet Moose!”

Meanwhile, Gabi shared a family photo, with the couple standing outside as Gabi cradled Moose in her arms.

“2019 is off to a ruff start,” she joked. “WELCOME HOME MOOSE!”

Moose even has his own Instagram account (@moosemccreery), and is already boasting over 10 thousand followers. His most recent photo of a shot of the puppy peacefully napping alongside his mom, the caption indicating that he isn’t exactly on a regular sleep schedule.

“Sleeping at night is for the birds!” the caption read. “Good morning everybody!”

McCreery and Gabi tied the knot in June 2018, and McCreery told Taste of Country in August that the pair was already getting pressure to have kids.

“Everyone has that uncle, that crazy uncle who came out of the car with it,” the singer said, joking that the baby pressure started just hours after his and Gabi’s wedding.

“I am the last McCreery boy in the whole bloodline, so it didn’t take too long for all of that pressure to start,” he admitted. “It’s all good natured and stuff.”

The North Carolina native explained that he and his wife were planning to add a pup to their family before they had kids, something they can now check off their list after getting Moose.

“We are in no rush,” McCreery said. “We will make sure that we can keep the dog going first.”

“That will be another adventure,” he added. “It will be fun. [Gabi] would have had a dog yesterday if she could. But both of us want to figure out married life ourselves before we have a dog.”

On Dec. 16, McCreery and Gabi marked their six-month wedding anniversary, which Scotty commemorated with an Instagram slideshow and a sweet caption.

“Today marks 6 incredible months with my beautiful bride, @gabimccreery! Feels like just yesterday we were up in the North Carolina mountains saying I do,” he wrote. “Love you more & more every single day! Thanks for doing life with me!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt