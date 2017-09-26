Scotty McCreery Is Engaged to Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal, Sounds Like Nashville reports.

The country crooner popped the question while the duo was hiking in North Carolina on Sept. 26. The mountain range near Grandfather Mountain is one of the couple’s favorite places, and McCreery waited until they were at the top of a trail to ask for Dugal’s hand. She happily accepted, and the pair plans to wed in 2018.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The 23-year-old added that he’s thankful for his fans’ support throughout his relationship.

“My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her,” he said. “When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her.”

McCreery and Dugal have known each other since grade school and began dating their senior year of high school. Dugal attended the University of North Carolina and currently works as a nurse in the pediatric cardiology department at Duke University Hospital.

