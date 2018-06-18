Scotty McCreery Marries Longtime Girlfriend Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery is a married man! The American Idol alum wed Gabi Dugal on Saturday, June 16 in a beautiful ceremony in North Carolina.

The newlyweds were joined by more than 200 of their closest friends and family and the ceremony was officiated by McCreery’s childhood pastor, Entertainment Tonight reports.

See a photo of the newlyweds from the wedding, released by PEOPLE.

McCreery became engaged to Dugal last September, after dating for several years. He proposed while hiking in North Carolina, inspiring his current single, “This Is It.”

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said at the time. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

McCreery isn’t the only one who likes Dugal. His fans have also heartily welcomed her, showering her with presents when she graduated with a degree in nursing.

“My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her,” he said. “When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her.”

Although not in the music business, the 24-year-old says Dugal is a huge asset to his career.

“She’s incredible,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “She’s definitely the inspiration behind every love song.”

McCreery spends much of his time on the road, but when he’s home, the thing he was most looking forward to was being able to see much more of his new bride.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” McCreery recently revealed. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.”

As for actually saying “I do,” McCreery said he wasn’t at all worried about the big commitment.

“I’m nervous-excited,” said McCreery. “It’s a big step, but luckily I’ve known her since kindergarten. We grew up together, so I think she knows everything about me. I know pretty much everything about her.”

No word yet on where they newlyweds will go on their honeymoon. His next scheduled date is a show on July 4 in St. George, Utah. Find dates and venue information at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/scottymccreery