AMAs 2020: Fans See Jon Snow Double in Dan Smyers at Awards

Dan + Shay picked up three trophies at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, taking home honors for Favorite Duo or Group - Country and Favorite Song - Country and Collaboration of the Year, both for their Justin Bieber collaboration, "10,000 Hours." They also performed their new single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

During one of their trips to the podium, some viewers were more focused on duo member Dan Smyers' appearance rather than Smyers and bandmate Shay Mooney's speeches, comparing Smyers to Game of Thrones' Jon Snow. The character was played by Kit Harington and was known for his dark brown curls, a similar hairstyle to the one Smyers has been sporting as of late. "Is Dan and Shay, part Jon Snow?" one person tweeted.

The dude from Dan + Shay looks like Jon snow time traveled to the 1970’s... 😂 #Amas #GameOfThrones #jonsnow pic.twitter.com/iFTin5IwhK — charles Collins (@nincormpoop) November 23, 2020

Dan + Shay's three wins made them the most-awarded act at Sunday's show, and they became the first country artists to take home Collaboration of the Year, an all-genre award.

"Wow, this is absolutely incredible," Mooney said while accepting the award for Favorite Song – Country. "Thank you guys so much, this is a huge honor. Thank you to our wives… our team, my two little boys. To the Nashville songwriting community, thank you guys so much for inspiring us every single day. There are so many great songs written in Nashville every day and we know that. So the fact that you chose our song means the absolute world to us. To country radio, thank you for playing our music."

Smyers added, "This has been the toughest year ever [because] we haven’t been able to be together in person… But I just wanted to say, music has such an incredible power to unify us. Music has power to change lives, to save the world. So to all of our fellow artists and nominees, everybody creating art at home: thank you for doing what you do. And the fans – everybody up there [or] watching at home, thank you for everything."

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" is currently in the Top 10 at country radio, and Dan + Shay recently won the CMT Award for Duo Video of the Year for the song's music video. The duo also released two Christmas songs this month, their first original holiday offerings.