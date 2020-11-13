Dan + Shay released their first original holiday song, "Take Me Home for Christmas," earlier this month, and the duo has now shared the music video for the track, enlisting their families to star alongside them in the festive clip. The video sees Shay Mooney, his wife Hannah and their two sons sitting on the stoop of a house with a red door, while Dan Smyers, his wife Abby and their dogs in front of a green door.

The clip starts with Mooney's older son, 3-year-old Asher, standing in the snowy scene telling the camera, "Ladies and gentlemen, Day and Shay!" Along with the family footage, the video also features Dan + Shay singing together and getting dressed in Santa suits. "we had the most magical time making the 'Take Me Home for Christmas' music video with our families," the duo shared on Instagram after the video's release.

"Take Me Home for Christmas" was written by Smyers and Mooney along with Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Schmidt and Mitchell Tenpenny and produced by Smyers.

"This is our first original Christmas song, and we had a blast writing and recording it," Smyers said in a statement. "It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer. Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it."

In another post, the duo shared that "it’s been a long year, so we decided to get in the holiday spirit early," adding that they "hope that [the song] brings a bit of feel-good into your world."

The music video for "Take Me Home for Christmas" was released one day after the CMA Awards, where Dan + Shay picked up the award for Vocal Duo of the Year and performed their collaboration with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours." The trio's pre-taped performance was recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the venue totally empty save for the three of them on stage.

"10,000 Hours" was released in October 2019 and recently tallied over 500 million streams on Spotify and over 1.3 billion streams across all platforms. "This milestone means so much to us, and we’re incredibly grateful to every single one of you for listening," Dan + Shay shared.