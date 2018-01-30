Adele Dressed up as Dolly Parton and It Was Amazing

Adele has been largely absent from the spotlight after wrapping up her world tour in support of her album 25, but the star made an appearance on social media on Tuesday for a very epic reason.

The songstress used Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed as country icon Dolly Parton, donning a pink suit and a large pink wig to complete her look. She also accessorized with a guitar, posing in front of a pink curtain to echo the theme.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, Adele praised Parton, calling her one of her heroes.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!” she wrote. “We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”

Parton responded in kind, commenting, “And I will always love you!” along with some heart emojis.

While it’s unclear what spurred the costume and its accompanying declaration of love, it’s always nice to see such support between artists.

In 2016, Parton told Digital Spy that she “would love to do something with” Adele.

“I love her, love her, love her!” Parton said of the British songstress. “I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she is.”

“I would love to do something with her,” Parton added. “Maybe write a song? Maybe do a duet. So pass that word along!”

Adele previously showed off her transformation skills when she dressed up as an older version of herself for her 30th birthday.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com