Thomas Rhett Debuts 'First Song' Written by 5-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray

✖

Thomas Rhett's oldest daughter, 5-year-old Willa Gray, is already working on her songwriting skills, her proud dad sharing the very first song his daughter wrote with fans on Instagram last week. On Tuesday, Rhett uploaded a video that began with a clip of himself and Willa Gray as he told the camera, "Willa Gray wanted to share with y'all her very first song that she ever wrote."

After asking Willa Gray what the song was called, to which he received a whispered answer, Rhett declared that the track was named "Willa Gray's first song." "Here we go," he said before the video switched to the song, which started with Willa Gray declaring, "You don't have to do nothing for yourself." "Your name is Willa Gray / I wanna come to play," she says before naming Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard's two oldest children, 3-year-old Olivia and 23-month-old Luca. "With Liv and Luca / Lennon, Everleigh, and Adaline," Willa Gray sings. "Anybody doesn't have to go home / You can spend the night with us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins)

Rhett captioned the clip "Willa Gray's first song." The "Country Again" singer recently opened up about Willa Gray's budding personality in an interview with PEOPLE, calling the 5-year-old "a mother spirit, a nurturer spirit." Along with Willa Gray, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins also share daughter Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1, and Rhett shared that "If Ada James or Lennon is crying, [Willa Gray] is the first one over there to be like, 'Are you okay? Do you need your blanket? You want me to get you a bottle of milk?'"

He also revealed that his two oldest daughters have already shown an interest in music and spend a lot of time in his home studio. "They all love music, and they all love to go there separately, and I'll just get a guitar and they'll bang on the piano, or I'll pull up my Pro Tools rig and put some drumbeats on there," he said. "And they'll just sit up here and play."

The Akins family will soon expand to six when Akins gives birth to her and Rhett's fourth daughter later this year. "There's that saying of 'the days are long and the years are short,' and I've never heard a truer statement as a dad," Rhett said, "because you get into these days, and they feel like they last a year, and then the year's over and your child is already a year older."