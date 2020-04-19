'One World: Together at Home': Keith Urban Surprises Fans by Performing With Copies of Himself, Fun Nicole Kidman Cameo

Country singer Keith Urban came up with a unique way to contribute to the One World: Together at Home special Saturday night. Urban sang a cover of Steve Winwood's hit "Higher Love," with himself performing all the instruments. The clip was edited to show three Urbans at the same time, with wife Nicole Kidman briefly popping in at the end for a cameo.

Following the song, Urban offered an encouraging message to health care workers. "To all the health care workers and everyone behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic and our girls and myself, and all of us here, we say 'Thank you.'" Kidman came in at the very end, standing by one of the three Urbans.

The scene should look familiar to Ubran's fans, as he used the same studio space at his Nashville-area home he uses for his Instagram livestreams. Urban has been sharing inspiring messages and performances from his home and eagle-eyed fans have sometimes spotted Kidman coming by. At the start of one of his previous concerts, Urban dedicated the show to the health care workers and first responders.

"I want to start first out by thanking everybody, all the health care workers," Urban said. "We want to dedicate this performance to all of you, all of you first responders out there, all the families of all of you, the friends who are supporting you at this time. We are right here with you, and we thank you from the bottom of our heart, all our family thanks you for everything that you are sacrificing and doing right now. So this show today is dedicated to all of you. We're going to try to bring a little sunshine into your screens."

Urban has also not been afraid to perform other people's songs during his sets. In one show, he performed Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" as a tribute to the late country music legend. In one clip, he tried out Post Malone's "Circles."

Urban's latest single is "God Whispered Your Name," which he released in February. He likely would have performed the song during the ACM Awards on April 5, since he was scheduled to host. However, the show was rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Academy of Country Music will hand out their awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In the meantime, fans were totally surprised by the many Urbans performing on Saturday night.