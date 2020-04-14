Keith Urban Calls Quarantine With Nicole Kidman and Daughters ‘Vibrant’

Keith Urban is quarantining at home with wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9, and the country hitmaker is one of many parents around the world who are now spending much more time with their kids. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Urban opened up about how is family is faring amid their quarantine, sharing that the group has found plenty to keep them occupied.

"It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he said. "Lots of games. Uno, Apples to Apples, What Do You Meme? was another one we just got into the other day. Music around the piano and dancing, little bit of getting out in the backyard which has been such a godsend for us."

View this post on Instagram Home studio gig... again ❤️ @KeithUrban A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

Along with spending time with his family, Urban has been busy entertaining fans with several live shows, something he's happy to be doing. "We've done a couple of Instagram concerts now," he said. "I love being able to try and change it up a bit, for sure. I love that we get to do it, that there's a way to do it. That there's a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative," he added of live-stream performances. "Because that's what we do, we create. And if we can't do it on stage, in front of a live audience, we'll figure out how to do it in our bedrooms or out garages or attics… and keeping coming up with ways to connect."

"Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I've always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I've been elated to see so many at-home concerts," he continued. "Everybody's getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody."

Urban's at-home concerts have become a family affair, with his wife making a few appearances as her husband's off-the-road roadie and number-one fan. On Tuesday, Kidman gave fans a look at her new day job, posting a video of herself watching her husband play the guitar. "This is how I get to hang out now," she said, giving the camera a thumbs-up. "This is what being an at home roadie looks like," she added in her caption.