Thomas Rhett Gladly Endures Tea Parties and Manicures With His Daughters to Keep Them Happy

Being a girl dad has its price –– just ask Thomas Rhett. The singer, who is a proud father to 4-year-old Willa Gray, 2-year-old Ada James and infant daughter Lennon Love, has endured plenty to keep at least his oldest two children happy, including tea parties and manicures!

"We do tea parties," Rhett shared with his record label. "My fingernails have been painted several times. Willa tries to braid my hair –– just things that you just don't care about. You just kind of sit there and you just take it because it makes them smile and they have a good time doing it, and you'd never in a million years tell them to stop."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

Rhett recently showed off a photo of Willa holding Lennon, while the entire family is staying home due to coronavirus.

Rhett and Akins welcomed Lennon Love on Feb. 10, which Rhett announced with a series of photos, including one of all three of his daughters.

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!" Rhett said. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y'all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

Rhett is scheduled to be on his Center Point Road Tour in May, with Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts. Although Rhett's performance at Stagecoach Festival was postponed due to coronavirus, his Center Point Road Tour is currently still scheduled to go on as planned.

Rhett just dropped the video for his latest single, "Beer Can't Fix," with Jon Pardi. The song is from Rhett's Center Point Road album.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder