Carly Pearce Reveals How She and Michael Ray Balance Their Busy Schedules With Time Together

There's nothing romantic about the way Carly Pearce makes sure she gets enough time with her husband, Michael Ray, but at least their method works. The Kentucky native reveals that they both take hard looks at their schedule, and refuse to go more than a couple weeks without seeing each other.

"We do, at the beginning of the year, we pick a week to block and then our people do understand –– we have the same management team so that helps to be able to see," Pearce told her record label. "We really don’t like to go more than two weeks apart. We feel like that’s when my claws start coming out. Just as women, I feel like we need our man, even if it’s for a few hours.

"But honestly our schedules change so frequently that we try to do it for like the next two weeks," she continued. "OK you’re here, you’re here. OK we’re going to have that night. OK, great. OK, do I need to fly to you? We kind of do it every two weeks.”

Pearce and Ray just performed "Finish Your Sentences," from Pearce's just-released self-titled sophomore album, on live TV for the first time, taking the stage on Good Morning America to sing the uptempo tune. The song, which was written by both Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, along with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley, was recorded long before Pearce was even engaged to Ray, even though she knew he was The One.

"Scott Borchetta and Thomas Rhett actually sent me that song when I was on the road, and we had just started dating," Pearce recalled to Nash Country Daily. "They were like, 'We want you to sing this with your new boyfriend.' I was like, 'Well, no, because what if we break up?' But we listened to it. I took out the fact that Thomas and Kelsea had written it, but it was just this really interesting –– I had never heard anybody finish each other's sentences in a duet.

"It really did embody that stage of dating and falling in love that was happening during the making of this record," she continued. "And so, when we knew we were going to be together, I was like, 'You have to be a part of this record.' It was so fun. We put our vocals on it.'"

