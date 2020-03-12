Watch Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Perform 'Finish Your Sentences' on 'Good Morning America'

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray took the stage together to perform "Finish Your Sentences" on Good Morning America, it marked the couple's first performance on live TV, and they nailed it. The song, from Pearce's just-released self-titled sophomore album, was written by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, along with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

The song might seem like the perfect tune for the married couple, but Pearce recently revealed that they actually recorded the song very early in their relationship.

"Scott Borchetta and Thomas Rhett actually sent me that song when I was on the road, and we had just started dating," Pearce recalled to Nash Country Daily. "They were like, 'We want you to sing this with your new boyfriend.' I was like, 'Well, no, because what if we break up?' But we listened to it. I took out the fact that Thomas and Kelsea had written it, but it was just this really interesting –– I had never heard anybody finish each other's sentences in a duet.

"It really did embody that stage of dating and falling in love that was happening during the making of this record," she continued. "And so, when we knew we were going to be together, I was like, 'You have to be a part of this record.' It was so fun. We put our vocals on it.'"

"Finish Your Sentences" is not the big, romantic ballad some might have expected from the newlyweds, but Pearce promises that kind of song is coming.

"I really wanted this song to be exactly what happened when we started dating," Pearce told PopCulture.com. "I'm so literal with my songs, and with the way that I put together albums. When we were making this album, that's what was going on. It was the fun, flirtatious, dating side of falling in love. So when I heard that song, I was like 'There it is.'"

The duet with Ray is just one of the 13 songs on Carly Pearce that the Kentucky native says is authentically her, and her life over the last few years.

"I feel like I am more myself than ever," Pearce told PopCulture.com. "I feel like everything that's happened to me in the last few years, professionally and personally, has just led me to this place where I really am the most confident version of myself that I've ever been. So I just really wanted to say, 'Here I am. Like it or not, here we go.'"

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin