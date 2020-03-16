Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Loves the Blind Auditions on 'The Voice'

The one thing that sets The Voice apart from other reality TV talent shows is the one thing Blake Shelton loves the most. Shelton has been on The Voice for all 18 seasons, and says it's the blind auditions that make the show unique, and gives everyone a fair chance.

"You know, you can't really listen for anything other than talent whenever you're sitting in these blind auditions because you can't see the person," Shelton said (via ABC Audio). "You don't know what they have going on there, whether they're a dork or they're the coolest-looking person in the world, are ugly or beautiful."

"You have no idea what's going on back there behind you," he added. "A lot of times you don't even know if it's a guy or a girl. So that's what makes this show so great is because it begins with somebody's talent."

This season of The Voice, Season 18, marks the first season with Nick Jonas joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, along with Shelton.

"The vibe for this season has been a lot of fun because we're trying to figure out Nick and what his angle's gonna be. And should we jump in there with him? Is he beatable?" Shelton reflected. "As a coach, I mean, we're learning all this stuff as we go... And I think it makes for a lot of fun."

Shelton has been forced to postpone the last five dates on his Friends and Heroes Tour, one of several artists who have been forced to make the change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons –– chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being –– we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour," Shelton shared on social media mere hours before he was to take the stage. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!"

Shelton's longtime girlfriend, and former coach on The Voice, Gwen Stefani, joined him for what would end up being Shelton's final tour stop, in Wichita, Kansas, to sing their duet, "Nobody But You."

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton