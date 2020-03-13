Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'Nobody But You' During Last Tour Stop

If Blake Shelton had to postpone the remainder of his Friends and Heroes Tour Dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least he went out on a high note. Shelton was joined in Wichita, Kansas by his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, to perform their romantic duet, "Nobody But You," which thankfully, Stefani shared on social media.

Shelton announced at his next tour stop, while in Omaha, Nebraska, that he was being forced to delay the last five dates on his tour, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons –– chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being –– we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour," Shelton announced on social media, along with a list of the rescheduled dates. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!"

Stefani also surprised fans by appearing at Shelton's Los Angeles tour stop over the weekend, which she attended with her three boys. Shelton later reflected on the experience, and how wild his crowd went for the pop star.

"She came out on stage and shocked everybody in the room," Shelton later recalled. "I think it shocked herself a little bit with the reaction. People realized 'Oh my God, Gwen Stefani is really here right now.'"

"Nobody But You" is from Shelton's latest Fully Loaded: God's Country album, and one he knew he wanted Stefani to sing on with him the first time he heard it.

"It's basically a song about Gwen and I. Why wouldn't I have her sing this song with me?" Shelton said. "She comes from the whatever world, ska, pop world that she comes from, and I'm a straight-up country artist. The fact that we ended up together to begin with, much less make a record, is unbelievable. It's just literally a dream come true."

Find Shelton's updated tour schedule by visiting his website.

