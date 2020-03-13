Blake Shelton Postpones Tour Due to Coronavirus Hours Before He Planned to Take the Stage

Only hours before Blake Shelton was planning on taking the stage in Omaha, Nebraska, on his Friends and Heroes Tour, the singer decided to postpone the remaining five dates until later this year. Shelton made the sad announcement on social media.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons –– chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being –– we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!"

Several people commented on Shelton's announcement, including Shelton's own fiddle player, Jenee Fleenor, who just won a CMA Award for Musician of the Year.

"Such a bummer, but yes, y’all take care of each other!" Fleenor wrote.

"So glad I was lucky enough to see all of these AMAZING artists in Wichita last night!" one person responded. "For those who have to reschedule, I PROMISE it is worth it! Blake Shelton is beyond words incredible on stage!!"

"So sad for you, your band and all the people waiting to see you," said another. "I’m so happy I was able to be at the Forum. Take care and stay well."

Fellow Oklahoma native Reba McEntire also just announced she was delaying the start of her Live in Concert 2020 Tour until July, also due to coronavirus.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” McEntire said in a statement. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

Other artists who have been forced to change their tour plans include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and others. In addition, events such as South by Southwest, Stagecoach, the Houston Rodeo, Tin Pan South and others have all been either canceled or delayed.

Updates to Shelton's tour schedule will be posted on his website as available. Currently, his next concert isn't scheduled until May 2, which is in Austin, Texas.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury