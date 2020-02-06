Sam Hunt Promises New Song, 'Hard to Forget' From Upcoming 'Southside Album'

We will soon have another song from Sam Hunt! The singer just promised a new song, "Hard to Forget," from his upcoming Southside album. The album, his second, is scheduled to be released on April 3. Hunt's freshman Montevallo album was released in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Feb 6, 2020 at 8:02am PST

"New song 'Hard To Forget' out tonight," Hunt said on social media.

Although Hunt doesn't say who wrote "Hart to Forget," hit songwriter Shane McAnally commented on Hunt's post, saying, "I have never been more excited for the world to hear something."

Hunt just announced the release of Southside, which also includes both "Sinning With You" and "Kinfolks."

“‘Kinfolks’ — it was just a title that I had that I wanted to write, and I couldn’t figure out how to write it," Hunt said, via his record label. "And so, I think I was writing with my producer, who has produced all the stuff so far, Zach Crowell (as well as writers) Josh Osborne and Jerry Flowers. Jerry’s so good musically. He’ll just start playing a riff on a guitar, which is what happened with this song. He was playing a riff, and Josh and I were talking about this concept ‘Kinfolks,’ and I said, ‘How do you think we should write this?,’ and he was like, ‘What if you wrote it like I want to introduce you to my kinfolks?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I like that,’ and he started singing that chorus and then we kind of just started finishing each other’s sentences and those lyrics just started falling out.

"As we had that chorus, I just took it back home, like I usually do with those verses, and I just started mapping it out just the language and those verses and plugged in some lyrics," he continued. "So, I just tweaked those verses a lot and we’d get back together and kind of mess with it a little bit. And for the most part, it came together pretty easily, because it was pretty straightforward.”

Hunt will also kick off his Southside Summer Tour 2020 in May, with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and ERNEST serving as his opening acts. Find tour dates, and order Southside, by visiting Hunt's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson