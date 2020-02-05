Sam Hunt Announces 'Southside' Album and Summer Tour Plans

Big news, Sam Hunt fans! The singer just announced his sophomore album, Southside, will be out on April 3! Hunt will also hit the road this summer on his The Southside Summer Tour 2020, which kicks off in May.

Hunt previously promised that his next record, the follow-up to his 2014 freshman Montevallo project, would be one that would likely at least spark conversation.

"I feel like it's important that we break down some walls and barriers when it comes to social groups we align ourselves with, and also the music we listen to," Hunt told Rolling Stone. "I've never wanted to not include a reference [to classic country] because the group that I belong to thinks it doesn't fit. The less we genre the music, the less we genre ourselves as people."

The Southside album will include both "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You."

"It's a metaphor for a small town guy who was raised with traditional values, a lot of those rooted in church and faith," Hunt said of "Sinning With You." "Most of the value systems that I grew up around are rooted in religion and church.

"You start to read books and talk to people who grew up in different backgrounds, and you try to collect that knowledge and find some meaning, some truth," he continued. "It speaks to the broader pursuit of truth and understanding, in terms of how you are supposed to live your life."

Hunt will be joined on his Southside Summer by Kip Moore, Travis Denning and ERNEST, with a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. The tour kicks off on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C. See a complete list of dates below. Both ticket sales and pre-order information about Hunt's Southside album can be found by visiting Hunt's website.

The Southside Summer Tour Dates:

May 28 — Charlotte, N.C.

May 29 — Raleigh, N.C.

May 30 — Bristow, Va.

June 11 — Atlanta, Ga.

June 12 — Tampa, Fla.

June 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla.

June 18 — Toronto, Ont.

June 19 — Detroit, Mich.

June 20 — Chicago, Ill.

June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc.

June 27 — St. Louis, Mo.

July 10 — Bangor, Maine

July 11 — Gilford, N.H.

July 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. *

July 18 — Mansfield, Mass.

July 19 — Hartford, Conn.

July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y.

July 25 — Columbia, Md.

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark.

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss.

Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. *

Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J.

Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa.

Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind.

Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa

Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y.

Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y.

Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa.

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas *

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas

Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif.

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif.

Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. *

Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif.

Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M.

